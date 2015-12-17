Although finals week have been done at my college for about a week now (and even hearing the word “finals” still makes me cringe a little), finals week is almost over at other colleges.

One professor from Penn State wanted to help his students ease the pain of their finals by giving them the answer key to their final. No way! Hallelujah, right?

Wrong. So wrong. When the students went to click on the link to the “answer key” next to the rest of their online class materials, they got this instead.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JndwM3RMCds&w=640&h=360%5D

Apparently Rick Rolling still exists in this universe, and the students in that class were in for quite a shock and disappointment.

The professor, however, is a boss. Well played, sir.