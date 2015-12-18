Can you believe it? Christmas is only a few days away! But even in that short amount of time, you can still make December count with these 24 completely fun (and by no means obligatory) bucket list items! The majority are a total given like decorating a tree and watching Christmas movies, but who can break from tradition?
1. Make a gingerbread house
2. Kiss someone under the mistletoe
3. Build a snowman
4. Watch the Nutcracker Ballet
5. Bake Christmas cookies
6. Give a gift
7. Go caroling
8. Decorate a Christmas tree
9. Go sledding
10. Go ice skating
11. Watch Elf
12. Complete an Advent calender
13. See Christmas lights
14. Drink hot chocolate
15. Hang Christmas lights
16. Take a picture with Santa
17. Watch The Santa Clause
18. Listen to Christmas music
19. Drink some eggnog
20. Make paper snowflakes
21. Eat candy canes
22. Wear an ugly Christmas sweater
23. Build a snowman
24. Go sledding
Happy Holidays! Merry Christmas! ¡Feliz Navidad!