Can you believe it? Christmas is only a few days away! But even in that short amount of time, you can still make December count with these 24 completely fun (and by no means obligatory) bucket list items! The majority are a total given like decorating a tree and watching Christmas movies, but who can break from tradition?

1. Make a gingerbread house

2. Kiss someone under the mistletoe

3. Build a snowman

4. Watch the Nutcracker Ballet

5. Bake Christmas cookies

6. Give a gift

7. Go caroling

8. Decorate a Christmas tree

9. Go sledding

10. Go ice skating

11. Watch Elf

12. Complete an Advent calender

13. See Christmas lights

14. Drink hot chocolate

15. Hang Christmas lights

16. Take a picture with Santa

17. Watch The Santa Clause

18. Listen to Christmas music

19. Drink some eggnog

20. Make paper snowflakes

21. Eat candy canes

22. Wear an ugly Christmas sweater

Happy Holidays! Merry Christmas! ¡Feliz Navidad!