Tons of makeup trends have tried to come in and replace contouring – see strobing, baking, etc – but let’s face it: contouring is queen. What other technique gives such absolutely amazing results?
Not to mention, contouring has turned into a fun art form of its own. With methods like clown contouring, the designs made in the contouring practice are just as gorgeous as the finished product.
Makeup gurus are getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas contouring now, and as expected, the festive technique is almost too pretty to blend in. Using Christmas trees, snowflakes, candy canes, and more symbols of the season, these tutorials show how fun putting on makeup can be.
Getting in the Christmas spirit with some #ChristmasContour 😂😂 this is just for fun! Lashes: @vegas_nay in grand glamor Shadow: @morphebrushes 35K Palette use code NICOL for discount online or in stores Concealer: @urbandecaycosmetics naked in light warm Lips: @tartecosmetics lip paint in twerk Inspired by the talented @makeupby_alo
For the best of #ChristmasContouring, check out these lovely ladies’ photos.