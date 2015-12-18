France is putting an end to unhealthy models and unrealistic body images with a new law. The country now requires models to receive a doctor’s approval on their health before they can work. In addition, the law requires magazines to note when an ad or photo has been touched up.

Those who don’t follow the new guidelines put themselves at risk of facing a jail sentence of up to six months and paying a fine of 75,000 euros ($82,000). (No thanks.)

France isn’t the first country in Europe to put an end to too-thin models. England has worked to ban ads that overuse Photoshop.

The idea behind these moves is to portray more realistic body types in fashion to hopefully cut down on eating disorders, especially in women.

Nice move, England and France. Now can the USA, where eating disorders are a struggle for 10 million females and 1 million males every day, step up with similar rules and regulations?