Monica and Chandler Might Actually Be Dating IRL

Monica Geller and Chandler Bing are arguably one of the greatest couples to ever grace TV screens. And according to recent reports rumors, former Friends co-stars Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry might be dating for real.

Just to catch you up to speed, Cox called off her engagement to Johnny McDaid, a guitarist for Snow Patrol a few weeks ago. Rumors say that she turned to old on-screen husband Perry for some post-split comfort. Perry has not been publicly dating anyone since his split with actress Lizzy Caplan a few years ago.

Elle magazine reported that an unnamed source revealed Cox invited Perry over to hang out and watch a movie, which led to them hooking up (yes, apparently even stars ‘Netflix and chill’).

This anonymous source told Star, “It’s no surprise that Matthew was one of the first people Courtney called when she ended the engagement. They’ve leaned on each other before, during her infertility struggle and his battle with addiction. There isn’t any pressure to put a label on it yet, but they’re excited to see where this might go.”

Granted, the illegitimacy of the source makes it hard to believe. But even if it isn’t true, the rumor has definitely given some of the Friends fanatics out there something to obsess over for the time being.