Another year has gone by and once again, we’ve fallen in and out love with countless celebrities. We’ve seen a new crop of hot guys, a great new gang of cool it girls, new musicians, and new actors.

We’ve also watched celebrity style evolve. From the fancy red carpet gowns at award shows to killer street style that we long to emulate in our own closets and everything in between, so many stars have shown breakout style in the past year.

However, we were particularly impressed by these five ladies, who truly came into their own sartorially in 2015. Whether they were rocking an elaborate dress or caught heading to the gym by the paparazzi, these celebs consistently nailed the fashion game, which is no easy feat.

