Hours after being charged with aggravated indecent assault in Pennsylvania’s Montgomery County, Bill Cosby arrived in court Wednesday afternoon for his arraignment. ABC News reports that Cosby’s bail was set at $1 million. He was ordered to surrender his passport and did not enter a plea following a charge of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand, in January 2004.

Following the court hearing, the 78-year-old reported to the Cheltenham Police Department where he was processed and fingerprinted. The Montgomery County Sheriff has released Cosby’s official mugshot.

Cosby was released on bail after being arrested early Wednesday morning after posting 10 percent in cash. His next court appearance is scheduled for January 14, 2016.

[Story via]