Costume jewelry is sort of what college fashion is all about. It’s affordable, flashy, fun, easy to work with, and the kind of thing that can change up a whole look in seconds. Your little black dress becomes anything but basic when you had a cute little bauble into the mix.

We’ve already talked statement necklaces. Let’s get into cocktail rings. Engagement diamonds can wait – when you’re in college it’s all about those oversized finger gems that add plenty of pizzaz to a casual winter outfit. These five finds are perfect (and won’t break the bank!)

