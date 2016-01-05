First New York City, then airlines and Amazon, and now college campuses. Hoverboards are really coming under fire now (and not just from exploding).

American University joins the long list of locations where hoverboards, the most popular Christmas gift of the 2015 season, are banned. On Monday, AU’s executive director of risk, safety and transportation programs, Dan Nichols, sent out an email to students and faculty, explaining, “This action is being taken as part of the university’s efforts to maintain a safe campus through a comprehensive fire prevention program.”

American University issues temporary ban on hoverboards. pic.twitter.com/2Mr0C0LIeJ — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinezDC) January 4, 2016

This decision comes after the Consumer Product Safety Commission investigated at least 20 reports of hover board fires across more than a dozen states. The devices are reportedly prone to catch fire while they are either charging or being used.

AU isn’t the only college campus to ban hoverboards from its campus, however. Below is the full list of college campuses that have taken this initiative so far.

List Of Colleges Where Hoverboards Are Banned (As of January 13, 2016):

American University

Catholic University

George Mason University (only banned in residence halls)

George Washington University

Indiana University Bloomington

Kean University

Louisiana State University

Loyola University Maryland

Manhattan College

Ohio State University (only banned in residence halls)

Robert Morris University

Sacred Heart University

Salve Regina University

Shawnee State University

SUNY Broome County Community College

SUNY Old Westbury

SUNY Oswego (only banned in residence halls)

University of Arkansas

University of Bridgeport

University of Denver

University of Findlay

University of Hartford (only banned in residence halls)

University of Iowa

University of Massachusetts

University of New Haven

University of North Georgia

Vanderbilt University

Wellesley College

Xavier Unversity