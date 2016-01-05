First New York City, then airlines and Amazon, and now college campuses. Hoverboards are really coming under fire now (and not just from exploding).
American University joins the long list of locations where hoverboards, the most popular Christmas gift of the 2015 season, are banned. On Monday, AU’s executive director of risk, safety and transportation programs, Dan Nichols, sent out an email to students and faculty, explaining, “This action is being taken as part of the university’s efforts to maintain a safe campus through a comprehensive fire prevention program.”
This decision comes after the Consumer Product Safety Commission investigated at least 20 reports of hover board fires across more than a dozen states. The devices are reportedly prone to catch fire while they are either charging or being used.
AU isn’t the only college campus to ban hoverboards from its campus, however. Below is the full list of college campuses that have taken this initiative so far.
List Of Colleges Where Hoverboards Are Banned (As of January 13, 2016):
- American University
- Catholic University
- George Mason University (only banned in residence halls)
- George Washington University
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Kean University
- Louisiana State University
- Loyola University Maryland
- Manhattan College
- Ohio State University (only banned in residence halls)
- Robert Morris University
- Sacred Heart University
- Salve Regina University
- Shawnee State University
- SUNY Broome County Community College
- SUNY Old Westbury
- SUNY Oswego (only banned in residence halls)
- University of Arkansas
- University of Bridgeport
- University of Denver
- University of Findlay
- University of Hartford (only banned in residence halls)
- University of Iowa
- University of Massachusetts
- University of New Haven
- University of North Georgia
- Vanderbilt University
- Wellesley College
- Xavier Unversity