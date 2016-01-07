Most parents would flinch at the thought of their 8-year-old child wanting to wear a full face of makeup…especially if it’s a young boy. But not Season Wilwert. When her son, Ethan Wilwert, said he wanted to learn how to apply makeup, this awesome mother booked an appointment with MAC. Now, the results of the lesson with Florida makeup artist Joey Killmeyer is going viral for all the right reasons.

Joey Killmeyer’s Facebook post reads, “A couple weeks ago I got my certification in lessons for MAC. Today I got to do my first one. I was not originally scheduled today but was filling in. This is Ethan, he is 8. He wanted to learn drag makeup. He loves Jeffree Starr. His mom is so supportive of him and is letting him discover who he is. I did one side of his face and he did the other. He did soooo great. He is a very talented guy. And I expect he will be a great artist in life. But I was so touched that his mom said I gave him confidence in letting him be himself. And it truly was meant to be that I worked today. It shows me the world is changing from when I was his age and that there is hope for kids who are different. And whether he is gay or not who knows. But I really respect the mom who is letting him be himself and discover who he is and what he wants to do in life. Please share if you like. Spread the message of acceptance. xoxo”

Joey clarified in a later post that, “Ethan wanted to learn drag makeup. He wants to be a makeup artist. He does NOT want to be a drag queen. He is 8 and simply expressing his creativity.”

At 8 years old, you should try everything. Cooking, soccer, photography, art – whatever you can get your hands on. Kudos to Ethan’s mom for letting her son do his thing and to Joey for treating Ethan like any other client (and slaying with the results).

Season Wilwert said her son is just like anyone else. “He’s a normal 8-year-old boy who likes to do makeup,” she told FEMAIL, adding that Ethan would watch her do her own makeup and get ready from a young age. She said she completely supports her son’s curiosity and wants to share her message of “unconditional love.”

Also, um Ethan, I can barely manage liquid eyeliner so if you’re ever in New York City, maybe you can help a girl out?

