Another day, another item of clothing people are offended over.
The scarf pictured above is being sold for $17.99 at H&M. You might think it’s a simple ladies’ scarf that could keep you warm during these chilly winter months, or you might think H&M are monsters.
Why? Some people claim the scarf is a rip off from a tallit, a Jewish prayer shawl traditionally worn in synagogue or temple during prayer.
Decide for yourself. On the left is a prayer shawl from Judaica.com, on the right is the H&M scarf.
These people certainly thought H&M found their inspiration from the holy item.
What do you think – are people overreacting to a simple black and white scarf or was this a rip off of the sacred tallit, intentional or not? Sound off in the comments below.