Why Are People Calling This $18 Scarf From H&M Offensive?

h&m offensive scarf jewish tallit prayer shawl

H&M

Another day, another item of clothing people are offended over.

The scarf pictured above is being sold for $17.99 at H&M. You might think it’s a simple ladies’ scarf that could keep you warm during these chilly winter months, or you might think H&M are monsters.

Why? Some people claim the scarf is a rip off from a tallit, a Jewish prayer shawl traditionally worn in synagogue or temple during prayer.

Decide for yourself. On the left is a prayer shawl from Judaica.com, on the right is the H&M scarf.

These people certainly thought H&M found their inspiration from the holy item.

Dear Fashion: what if you used your creativity to, like, create something entirely new, instead of jacking ppl's holy stuff? #JustAThought

— Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) January 6, 2016

Dear @hm – will you sell burqa ponchos also? ~ This H&M Scarf Looks Suspiciously Like a Tallit https://t.co/exDpcWtiyp via @jdforward

— Allen Haberberg (@gabbynoonyraffy) January 7, 2016

@hm is selling a shawl that looks like a tallis bc being jewy is so on fleek! https://t.co/Cs4sdj1K2N

— Allison Josephs (@jewinthecity) January 6, 2016

Dear @HM,

No, no, no, no and NO.

PS: NO!https://t.co/h7C1QyQSLr pic.twitter.com/PU7ZeZzenD

— Eli Langer (@EliLanger) January 6, 2016

 

What do you think – are people overreacting to a simple black and white scarf or was this a rip off of the sacred tallit, intentional or not? Sound off in the comments below.

