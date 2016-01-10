One of the best parts of awards season – besides finding out which movies to see and watching Jennifer Lawrence inevitably trip – is the red carpet fashion. Really, the red carpet coverage is its own show. The 2016 Golden Globes are absolutely no exception.

Before A-listers from both TV and film like Amy Schumer, J. Law, and Gina Rodriguez find out if they collect the trophy, they can win the red carpet with elegant dresses, daring choices, and sky-high stilettos (no wonder Jen can’t stay on her feet).

So who wore it best at the Globes? The stars are already hitting the red carpet and we’re already dying for a shopping spree.

Early contenders for the best dressed list include Laverne Cox, Gina Rodriguez, and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Check out their looks along with more of the best fashion moments below.

