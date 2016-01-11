While many areas in the United States have already been bombarded with snow, other places haven’t seen much of a “white winter” just yet. But I’m sure it will happen soon enough.

Regardless of whether you’re in the middle of the Antarctic or you’ve migrated to Florida to avoid the snowy weather and icy conditions, you’re gonna want to look cute when the weather outside gets frightful. However, even some of the cutest winter outfits could cost you an arm and a leg, especially if it’s a cozy winter coat. If you don’t want to buy the perfect outfit without paying a fortune this winter, don’t fret.

Here are 10 stylish coats and clothes for the winter that won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

