Lauren Conrad has come a long way from the high school drama on Laguna Beach and interning in a glorified closet at Teen Vogue during The Hills. After a week of teasers on her LC Lauren Conrad Instagram, the newlywed (to singer William Tell) has finally announced her fourth Disney-inspired clothing line for Kohl’s.

It’s called Rocks The Dots, but it’s not about 101 Dalmatians.

After a Cinderella-inspired line, one guided by the style of classic Disney star Minnie Mouse, and a collection featuring Bambi, Conrad has stuck with everyone’s fave mouse for her new collection.

On her website, LC wrote, “Minnie Mouse has been having a major fashion moment, so who better to look to than the Mouse herself for outfit inspiration? You guys loved my last Minnie collection so much that I couldn’t resist doing another! So in celebration of National Polka Dot Day on January 22nd, I’ll be launching my Disney’s Rocks The Dots collection, inspired once again by Minnie. From feminine tops to dresses to graphic tees, you can rock the dots, too!”

If anyone can make grandma dots look cute, it’s Lauren Conrad.

She adds, “The entire collection was curated with Minnie’s signature dots in mind. From Peter Pan collars to classic fit and flare details, each piece is timeless and feminine. I hope you love it as much as I do!”

As usual, LC’s collection is adorable, just like her. Check her out modeling some of the looks, available at Kohl’s this month.

