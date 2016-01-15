Consider this guy extremely lucky.

Although many of us were disappointed when we lost Wednesday’s $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot, there were still plenty of other consolation prizes people won. I mean, I didn’t win anything (and I have yet to win anything on a lottery ticket), but $1 million wouldn’t sound so bad. For one guy, $2 million isn’t bad at all for his first time.

Frederick Walker, a 19 year old from Sanford, Florida, played Powerball for the first time on Wednesday and won $2 million on his first shot.

“I got to the store, and there was already a completed play slip at the playstation,” Walker told CBS Miami. Walker thought the numbers were as good as any other ticket, so he took the play slip up the counter.

On Wednesday evening, when the winning Powerball numbers were pulled, Walker matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Powerball number. He also added a Power Play to his ticket, which multiplied his prize from $1 million to $2 million.

Sav-A-Ton, the retailer where Walker bought his ticket, will also get a $5,000 bonus commission for selling a winning Powerball ticket.

Florida was one of the three states where someone won the winning Powerball ticket worth $1.5 billion. The other two states were California and Tennessee.

That’ll definitely help on any college loans (and maybe have some funds leftover for a trip to Wendy’s). Congrats, Fred!