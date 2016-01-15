If you thought there was drama surrounding Miss Universe, this pageant girl is one to watch.

Stormy Keffeler has stepped down as Miss Washington following an incident last month where her boyfriend, MLS player Marco Pappa, was found bleeding from a stab wound in his Seattle apartment. Pappa was rushed to the hospital and had a surgery, but did not press charges against his girlfriend.

Maureen Francisco, co-executive producer of Northwest Productions, who works with Miss Washington USA posted the following on her Facebook page on Thursday that read, “We can confirm the resignation of Stormy Keffeler as Miss Washington USA. Effective immediately, first runner-up Kelsey Schmidt will assume the title of Miss Washington USA 2016 and represent the state at the Miss USA event later this year. We wish Stormy well in her future endeavors.”

Keffeler was crowned Miss Washington in October and previously played in the Legends Football League (much better known as the Lingerie Football League).

No arrests have been made in Pappa’s case, but Keffeler taking off the Miss Washington crown is certainly strange.

Stormy has had run ins with the law before. In April, a Seattle police officer reported that Keffeler’s blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit when she was pulled over for driving with two flat tires.

So is Keffeler still a suspect? The investigation is ongoing, and time will tell.

