Kendall and Kylie are well known for many things including their thriving modeling careers and collections for various designers, but for now, they’ve decided to switch things up. They’re hanging up their runway struts and trading it in for the designer title right before this year’s Spring New York Fashion Week.

On February 8 at 8 p.m, the Jenner girls will launch their new line Kendall + Kylie’s Spring collection in Manhattan. The trendy duo have shared some sneak previews of what we can expect on the line’s Instagram page. We must say, so far we’re not disappointed.

Kendall + Kylie’s collection will be sold at retailers such as Nordstrom, Neimen Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor, and Shopbop with prices ranging from $60 – $250. A little pricy for us college kids, but Kendall and Kylie can pretty much do whatever they want and get away with it at this point anyway.

As of now we expect mostly basic black and white jumpers, dresses, tops, and shoes, but who knows? Anything is possible for the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty these days.

Check out the collection previews here.

