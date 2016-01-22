K-Cups, have gotten a bit out of hand lately TBH. Forget coffee and tea, you can now make anything in that Keurig machine of yours from soup to cocktails (although that’s awesome) and even bone broth.

The latest health craze is now bubbling over to the mainstream market. It began around this time last year when people in Manhattan started sipping on this “liquid lunch.” Leave it to New Yorkers to give it a go, since they’re probably too busy to consume solid foods.

These soup pods were spotted at the Winter Fancy Food show in San Francisco last weekend, and apparently people couldn’t get enough of them. The San Diego-based company, LonoLife sells 10-cup packs of “chicken bone broth” and “beef bone broth” for $19.99, as well as a vegetarian version for $14.99. They’re also 100% recyclable, which has been a point of controversy in the past.

So why exactly are people so excited to sip on liquid bones? It’s a staple of the Paleo diet and has been praised as a remedy for dry skin, joint pain, and upset stomachs. Experts, however, aren’t so sure. They argue that these claims are no replacement for evidence-based medicine.

Uh yeah, I think I’ll stick to Advil and TUMS.