We’ve all run into the “I have nothing to wear” dilemma at least once…this week. You stare at your closet which is overflowing with clothes, yet you still find yourself taking a last-minute trip to Forever 21 because literally nothing in that abyss of sundresses and washed out jeans will do.

It’s not that you have nothing to wear – you’re just bored with the options you have. You’ve already worn them in all your favorite Instagram photos and your style has changed since you bought that shirt three years ago. There’s no better time for a closet clean out! Not only will you get rid of that Abercrombie & Fitch shirt you wore literally every other day of eighth grade, but you’ll have plenty of room for cute, versatile clothes that are actually deserving of that valuable closet space in your tiny dorm room.

Before you hit the mall on the hunt for new pieces, you’ve got to say goodbye to the old ones. Say a few words and toss these pieces to the curb (obviously waiting to be picked up by Goodwill or another organization that could use your treasures).

Having trouble parting with your faithful friends? Follow this guide on what needs to go…for your own sake.

VIEW GALLERY

Believe me – you’ll feel so much better after your closet clean out.