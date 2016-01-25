5 Color Correctors That Will Banish Any Imperfections Ever

||

 

makeup

Image via Beauty Depot

Acne scars? Buzzkill. Hyper pigmentation? Annoying. Redness around the nose area? Please, go home. Dark circles? Ain’t nobody got time for that, especially when they’re or the epic nature – you know, the ones that don’t disappear with concealer alone.

These are some of those common – yet sort of misunderstood – beauty issues we all hate. You can pile on all the foundation in the world and it won’t do you any good – in fact, it might just highlight those annoying imperfections. What you need is a color corrector: Counteract annoying issues by topping them off with a product in a complimentary color. Redness goes away real fast when you add a green corrector and blue underage circles are no match for peach-toned correcting products.

Are you confused yet? Don’t be. Just shop these five powerhouse color correctors that will completely eliminate any weird imperfections you have.

VIEW GALLERY

Miss Universe: Contestants Without Makeup Shocking Photos

Read More:
Beauty,Lifestylemakeup advice
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454