Acne scars? Buzzkill. Hyper pigmentation? Annoying. Redness around the nose area? Please, go home. Dark circles? Ain’t nobody got time for that, especially when they’re or the epic nature – you know, the ones that don’t disappear with concealer alone.

These are some of those common – yet sort of misunderstood – beauty issues we all hate. You can pile on all the foundation in the world and it won’t do you any good – in fact, it might just highlight those annoying imperfections. What you need is a color corrector: Counteract annoying issues by topping them off with a product in a complimentary color. Redness goes away real fast when you add a green corrector and blue underage circles are no match for peach-toned correcting products.

Are you confused yet? Don’t be. Just shop these five powerhouse color correctors that will completely eliminate any weird imperfections you have.

