It looks like Florida is looking to undermine all that Roe V. Wade stands for in the wake of the historic case’s 43rd anniversary. On Monday, a House criminal justice panel voted to advance HB 865, a bill that would make operating abortion clinics and performing abortions illegal in Florida, according to the Miami Herald. It was advanced by a 8-3 vote.

The bill states that “all human life comes from the creator, has an inherent value that cannot be quantified by man and begins at the earliest biological development of a fertilized human egg” and that “personal liberty is not a license to kill or otherwise destroy any form of human life.”

Representative Charles Van Zant, the bill’s sponsor, said that “the bill recognizes that both the mother and the baby are citizens of the state of Florida. We are therefore compelled to protect their lives.”

And when the pregnancy threatens the life of the mother? What will you do then, Florida?

According to RH Reality Check, the bill will implement additional restrictions related to informed consent, ultrasound requirements, fetal research and insurance coverage.

The director of public policy of the ACLU of Florida, Michelle Richardson, said in a statement made earlier this month in response to the bill:

“Florida’s legislature actions are imprudent, wasteful and unconstitutional. … Today’s committee vote is a reminder of the constant struggle a woman faces in Florida to make her own reproductive health decisions. These personal decisions belong with a woman, her family and her doctor, not politicians at the Capitol.”

HB 865 serves as a reminder that state-level abortion bans are not a thing of the past. According to the Guttmacher Institute, since 2010, states have adopted 288 abortion restrictions. Some of these restrictions include ultrasound restrictions and propositions for bans requiring fetus burial.

“These laws are not about making women’s lives better,” said Marcela Howell, the founder and executive director of In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda, to Mic. “They’re about keeping women from accessing a legal right and a safe medical procedure.”

To the Florida House: if you don’t like abortion, then don’t get one.

[Story via]