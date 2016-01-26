Maybe you just finished unpacking from winter break but before you know it, spring break will be here. While right now you’re probably laughing at your friends who are stressing over finding a spring break beach house or fighting over which party package to purchase in Mexico, do you really want to be sitting on your mom’s couch while the rest of your friends are on epic vacations?

No. No, you don’t.

Luckily, there are plenty of spring break trip options that don’t require months and months of planning. In reality, you can plan your entire spring break week in just a few hours. Even better, you don’t have to worry about your bank account dipping below zero.

Whether you’re looking for a typical “get drunk on a beach for a week straight” experience or a more relaxed way to spend your time off, start brainstorming with these affordable spring break ideas.

VIEW GALLERY