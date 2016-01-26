Can the University of Missouri just stay out of the headlines for a while?

Mizzou quarterback Maty Mauk has been suspended from the football program as they investigate a video that appears to show him snorting cocaine.

Update: 1/28/16, 2:12 p.m.

Mizzou quarterback Maty Mauk has officially been dismissed from the school’s football program after the video (seen below) featuring him and some illegal substances going up his nose surfaced online.

QB Maty Mauk has been dismissed from #Mizzou football program for failing to live up to expectations by "violating team rules" — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 28, 2016

/End update

Watch the 9-second video, which was posted on Twitter, below.

Athletic director Mack Rhodes and coach Barry Odom announced the punishment on Monday night.

When are you kids going to learn? If you do something that is probably frowned upon, don’t film it. It will come back to haunt you.

This is Mauk’s third suspension in the last four months. He was suspended in September for an undisclosed violation of team policy and again in November for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

IMO, third strike and you’re out.

