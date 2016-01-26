You Can Name A Cockroach After Your Ex For Only $10 This Valentine’s Day

Not sure what to get your man for Valentine’s Day? Well I can’t help you with that, but I can tell you what to get your ex-man.

Every Valentine’s Day, the Bronx Zoo offers you the unique privilege of naming a cockroach after a loved one. Er, former loved one. For just $10, you can send them a digital certificate of a Madagascar hissing roach who has been named in their honor. And for $25, they’ll also get some chocolates! Maybe you can send the pricier one to your current boo. That’s funny right? No? That would be the worst gift ever? Okay.

Image via Bronx Zoo

Image via Bronx Zoo

TBH, what better way to say, “I used to love you” than sending your former douchebag of a bf a nasty, creepy, vile insect- all characteristics they have in common. Can we also send one to Donald Trump?

I’d say the $10 is definitely worth it.

