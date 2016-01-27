All sorority activities at Duke University have been suspended without further notice following the hospitalization of a new member on Tuesday.

According to the Duke Chronicle, the new member is currently in critical condition after an incident involving alcohol last night. No word on if this was a hazing incident, but with a new member and alcohol involved, the scenario does come to mind. Or the other hand, maybe she just was trying to keep up and didn;t know her limits. Luckily, she is expected to recover.

The incident is being investigated, according to an email addressed to Duke’s Panhellenic community and signed by Clarybel Peguero, director of Fraternity and Sorority Life and Anya Ranganathan, president of Panhellenic Council. All 10 Panhellenic chapter presidents and the Panhellenic Executive Board are also having an emergency meeting today at 5 p.m.

“We will discuss the incident, review Duke’s expectations for all chapters and their members, and ask each chapter to review its activities to ensure compliance,” Peguero and Ranganathan wrote in the email. “The safety of members of our community is of utmost importance.”

They are not releasing the name of the sorority that was involved in the incident.

Duke released a statement via Twitter, which in part reads, “The health, well-being and safety of our students is the highest priority, and we look forward to working with sorority leaders toward that end.”

Duke has suspended all sorority activity until further notice. pic.twitter.com/oQ996sKafi — Duke University (@DukeU) January 27, 2016

Reporters are already on the scene at Duke, hoping to get more information on this developing story.

Just arrived at Duke. Sorority member is critical at hospital after alcohol-related incident #abc11eyewitness pic.twitter.com/yMpiclKsOw — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) January 27, 2016

Whatever happened, we’re hoping the new member is okay. Keep Duke in your thoughts today.

Duke hosts 18 sorority chapters and 17 fraternity chapters. Many Duke sororities celebrated Bid Day this week.

Update: 1/28/16, 11 a.m.

Duke University has “partially lifted” the ban on sorority activities. They made the following statement via Twitter by Larry Moneta, vice president for student affairs.

As of this time, the suspension of sorority activities has been partially lifted at Duke. pic.twitter.com/vdJNsYsc67 — Duke University (@DukeU) January 28, 2016

Moneta said that everyone at the meeting “agreed that what happened last night was unacceptable and that steps must be taken to prevent any similar recurrence.”

While some parts of Greek life will remain under sanction until further notice, sorority chapters are now able to host study breaks, sisterhood events, chapter meetings, and philanthropy and community-service activities.