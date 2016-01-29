Student sections can be ruthless. Unless you have laser focus when you step up to take a free throw, there’s going to be some insane happening in the background – maybe someone is having a baby? Yeah, ruins your concentration just a little bit.

But ASU just stepped up basketball (and really all sports) distractions up a huge, 6’4″ notch.

Michael Phelps is currently training at Arizona State University for this year’s Olympic games in Rio, but he had some time to join ASU’s infamous Curtain of Distraction during last night’s game against Oregon State wearing nothing but a speedo, swim cap, a bow tie (huh?), and his Olympic medals.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZWtcTkUZ0A&w=640&h=360%5D

The distraction worked like a charm, as OSU guard Stephen Thompson Jr. missed both of his free throws. But don’t act like if you were at the free throw line and Michael Phelps showed up in a speedo you’d fare any better. Unfortunately, most of us will never deal with this particular situation.