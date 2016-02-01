While most of us in our 20’s are bumbling around still hungover from Saturday’s party and living off Ramen Noodles, Sarajane Evans is the President of Tri Delta, a full-time student at FGSU, and running her own business.

If that doesn’t inspire you to get off the couch, I don’t know what will. What began as her Etsy store grew so fast that the Florida Gulf Coast University senior had to hire employees to keep up with orders.

Just recently, she opened her very own storefront called Sunny and Southern in Fort Myers, FL where you can monogram everything from t-shirts to mugs, to scarves, and much more.

The stuff is cute AF, so it’s no wonder it took off.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BA-WZ2eFgIi/?taken-by=sunnynsouthern

In case you’re wondering how the hell she balances it all, here’s her simple answer:

“In the past four years I have made sacrifices, some would say my college experience, to be where I am today. But I think, in other words, I have just made a unique one.” She also admits she has a great support system.

Go girl, I’m beyond impressed. Keep killin’ it in literally every aspect of life. 🙌