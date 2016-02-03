Face it, fellow millennials: we kind of suck.

Other generations – and even some fellow kiddos born in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s – think we’re self-centered, lazy, total PC police. And I’m not done. A quick Google search of the phrase “millennials are” automatically fills in the next word to be dumb, stupid, screwed, and a host of other words that are the opposite of positive.

Don’t believe me? Just ask Twitter. Generation Y is currently getting destroyed by the trending hashtag #MillennialBillOfRights.

What started as a harmless Twitter game with the help of @ICanHash has since turned into a clusterf*ck. “I just thought it would be funny to see what ppl in the hashtag ‘community’ would come up with. Criticism and Defense of Millennials is a huge vein, in social media, ironically lol,” said Jonathan Xavier, one of the people behind @iCanHash to Forbes. “I think a lot of the hashtag game players are millennials themselves so there wasn’t any hate we desired to express towards them.”

https://twitter.com/moderncomments/status/694932294025494528

Spoiled brats think they're entitled to all the youth and energy and future. #MillennialBillOfRights pic.twitter.com/1w4eKIJRU3 — Rebecca Cohen (@GynoStar) February 3, 2016

The right to someone else's paycheck #MillennialBillOfRights pic.twitter.com/qKxTzbdsEC — Red Nation Rising (@RedNationRising) February 3, 2016

https://twitter.com/BradHutchings/status/694951807362052096

#MillennialBillOfRights

You have the right to be a dumbass.

You have the right to have 13 kids on the government $$$. — Florida Fool (@hastij04) February 3, 2016

https://twitter.com/Reality_n_Truth/status/694942696851398656

Right to complain about not finding a job with my $60,000 Indigenous Transgender Studies degree. #MillennialBillOfRights — Jason (@jasonelevation) February 3, 2016

https://twitter.com/Danny__Hilliard/status/694942163101179905

https://twitter.com/pashtunatheist/status/694936787437895680

But before you continue to bash millennials, this guy brings up an excellent point.

should've thought about making fun of millennials BEFORE you asked me to show you how this phone, remote, etc. works #MillennialBillOfRights — Ryan of House Goloboski (@HitThemRyceps) February 3, 2016