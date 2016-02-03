Face it, fellow millennials: we kind of suck.
Other generations – and even some fellow kiddos born in the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s – think we’re self-centered, lazy, total PC police. And I’m not done. A quick Google search of the phrase “millennials are” automatically fills in the next word to be dumb, stupid, screwed, and a host of other words that are the opposite of positive.
Don’t believe me? Just ask Twitter. Generation Y is currently getting destroyed by the trending hashtag #MillennialBillOfRights.
What started as a harmless Twitter game with the help of @ICanHash has since turned into a clusterf*ck. “I just thought it would be funny to see what ppl in the hashtag ‘community’ would come up with. Criticism and Defense of Millennials is a huge vein, in social media, ironically lol,” said Jonathan Xavier, one of the people behind @iCanHash to Forbes. “I think a lot of the hashtag game players are millennials themselves so there wasn’t any hate we desired to express towards them.”
See the funniest tweets on the topic below.
https://twitter.com/moderncomments/status/694932294025494528
https://twitter.com/BradHutchings/status/694951807362052096
https://twitter.com/Reality_n_Truth/status/694942696851398656
https://twitter.com/Danny__Hilliard/status/694942163101179905
https://twitter.com/pashtunatheist/status/694936787437895680
But before you continue to bash millennials, this guy brings up an excellent point.