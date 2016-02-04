When I think of dads doing their little girls’ hair, the only image that comes to mind is this:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ihVOeK2TZY&w=640&h=360%5D

I have to admit that the vacuum ponytail is a stand-by for dads for a good reason – it looks pretty darn cute and it’s super easy. However, Pantene thought it was time for fathers to turn off their vacuums and spend some quality time with their daughters doing their hair. Who better to demonstrate than burly football players like DeAngelo Williams of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jason Witten of the Dallas Cowboys, and Benjamin Watson of the New Orleans Saints? (They had some extra time since their teams didn’t make it to the Super Bowl – sorry, couldn’t help myself.)

Pantene wants to remind us that girls who spend quality time with their daddies grow up to be stronger women, and there’s better way to hang together than beautifying yourself for the day with a “Dad-Do.”

There were some predictable speed bumps along the way – braids and buns aren’t as easy as we make them look, fellas! Although Williams claims running through a defensive line was easier than pigtails, all of the NFL guys came through and scored beauty touchdowns.

Check out the hilarious videos below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SG3Y-_2Yj0&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgdYPllFXes&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tq9qL8ZL9y4&w=640&h=360%5D

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa8hBK8QF88&w=640&h=360%5D

Next challenge: blow outs.