Apparently there are still people in this world who think modeling should be left to those who are a size small. But Oklahoma State University student Sherene Zarrabi isn’t letting that slide. She quit her job at the clothing store Dainty Hooligan after her boss went onto the store’s Instagram page to delete photos of her modeling clothes.

Dainty Hooligan’s founder and CEO, Jessica Issler, sent an email to Zarrabi’s store manager laying out just who should be displaying the clothing in photos, but clearly talking about Zarrabi without naming names.

The email sent to two employees read,

“Hello,

Something I want to make sure you keep in mind: I want a size small, the stereotypical “model” type to model out clothes. Please use our pictures of our models if Stillwater store can’t find someone who would be considered “model material.” This is not to put anyone down but to communicate the expectations of representing our brand.

Don’t take it personal, all I ask for is really good representation. In exchange for the freedom, I ask you to take down the photos of anyone who doesn’t fit the criteria.”

Zarrabi posted a photo of the email with her response on Facebook.

She wrote, “This is an email I was forwarded earlier. I just want to start by saying this: I am fully comfortable with who I am and the way I look. I have recently been attacked and discriminated against by the owner of Dainty Hooligan. She went on our stores Instagram and deleted all of the pictures where I was modeling the clothing and then sent this email to my manager. I do not want to respresent or support a business that has such archaic values and beliefs. THIS is the reason young girls have body image issues. This is disgusting. I quit immediately and I suggest that my friends and family do not support Dainty Hooligan. Love yourself, no matter what you look like.”

VIEW GALLERY

Oh, and Issler isn’t apologizing. She told The O’Colly, Oklahoma State University’s student newspaper, that “I am accountable for the email that was sent. I never meant to be mean or attacking, but I’m not apologizing for the unsaid fashion rule.”

Apparently, Issler hasn’t been paying much attention to fashion lately. Has she not heard of Ashley Graham, Robyn Lawley, and the numerous other models who aren’t a “size small”?

Besides, rules are made to be broken.

Zarrabi has said that Jessica has apologized in a later Facebook post.

She wrote, “I appreciate that she took the time to reach out to me. But it doesn’t change what she originally said in her interviews. She said some nasty, disgusting things about me. I haven’t bashed Jessica in any way. I have no ill feelings toward her or Dainty Hooligan, I will just choose to take my business elsewhere from now on.”