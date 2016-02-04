Last weekend, three black women from the University of Albany said they were beaten up by a dozen white students who called them racial slurs while everyone stood around and watched, even cheered. The attack occurred on a bus full of UAlbany kids coming back from a Saturday night in downtown Albany.

The story sparked outrage and protests, even getting attention from Hillary Clinton on Twitter.

San Diego Chargers tackle Tyreek Burwell is the brother of the one of the alleged victims. He posted a tweet threatening one student believed to be involved, but it was quickly deleted.

However, new video footage of the fight may prove they are lying.

Officials are looking at security video from inside the bus. The bus had at least 12 cameras on it, which include audio. Sources tell NEWS10 ABC the video footage goes against the claims made by the women. In addition to the bus video, police are checking footage recorded by witnesses on the bus with their phones.

From the looks of the video and from witnesses, the fight between two girls.

Keep in mind that this a super short clip of the incident, so it’s hard to say what really happened on that bus.

A message from UAlbany President Robert J. Jones says that the police have been doing a thorough investigation over the past few days, but they “still have more work to do.” He urges everyone to not rush to judgement until we know all the facts.

Update 2/26/16

How the tables have turned. The three girls who claimed to be victims on the University of Albany bus fight have now been charged in the fight.

According to Fox News, “Officials at the University of Albany announced Thursday that two of the women, Ariel Agudio and Asha Burwell, have been charged with misdemeanor assault and falsely reporting an incident. The third woman, Alexis Briggs, has been charged with misdemeanor assault…Investigators say a review of multiple videos of the incident showed no evidence the women were victims of a crime or subjected to racial slurs. In fact, police said the women were the aggressors, assaulting a 19-year-old white woman. ”