A few weeks ago, Kean University in New Jersey was shaken by shooting threats made via an anonymous Twitter account. The tweets threatened to shoot “every black male and female at kean university” and warns “theres a bomb on your campus.”

Turns out, the culprit was a black former student.

Kayla-Simone McKelvey, 24, has been charged with creating a false public alarm by writing the racially-charged threats.

McKelvey literally showed up to the Black Lives Matter rally at Kean, wrote these threats on an anonymous Twitter account she created from a computer in a university library, then returned to the protest and told everyone about them.

Disgusting.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Simone McKelvey was Kean’s Homecoming queen in October 2014 and president and treasurer of the school’s Pan-African Student Union. A university spokesperson said she graduated in May 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in Physical Education.

This isn’t the first time a Black Lives Matter protest has gone too far. At Dartmouth College, protesters stormed the library and got violent with students studying who would not stand in solidarity with them.

If you want to protest peacefully, do it.

If you want to voice your opinion in an appropriate setting, do it.

But when you are disturbing and scaring other people, you’re doing it wrong.