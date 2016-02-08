So you’re a big fan of all things fashion, but are you a Snapchat fanatic yet? Whether you’re a pro or just slightly in the know, everyone could use a bit of aesthetic inspiration. We’ve followed beaucoups of fashion bloggers and narrowed down our favorites based on everything from frequency of snaps to how entertaining they are. Here are 10 fashion bloggers you should be following now on Snapchat.

1. Collage Vintage

username: collagevintage

Sara Escudero is the chic chick behind Collage Vintage, a style blog that hops around to far-away places for fashion. Soon, she and photographer Diego Anciano will be snapping from all the fashion weeks from New York to Milan. In the meantime, enjoy frequent snaps of her day-to-day life and everyday outfits.

2. The Chriselle Factor

username: chrisellelim

The Chriselle Factor is the style blog and Chriselle Lim is the wardrobe stylist behind it. When she’s not writing about fashion and beauty, Lim gives you the skinny on what to do in Paris or how to cope in winter with a toddler. Her video advice on everything from fashion to bedtime beauty routines made her a YouTube phenom. She’s based in L.A. but snaps often from fashion events, like a recent (loud) event for UNRAVEL. Stay tuned because she’s prepping now (so many shoes!) for New York Fashion Week.

3. Scathingly Brilliant

username: kate.gabrielle

Kate Gabrielle’s style is super retro, so all vintage lovers should definitely get to know her. Her palette is pastel, her hair is a pink bob and her photo-documented subject matter is about as adorable as you can imagine.

4. We Wore What by Danielle

username: weworewhat

Danielle Bernstein, creator of street-look-blog-cum-cult-status-blog We Wore What, drinks wine, eats tartar, likes to wear chokers and Snapchats often about her adventures out-and-about in the Big Apple. Her gorgeous blog takes her to photogenic places like Florence, Italy, while her snaps document everything from new Gucci shoes to dog booties to trips to the laser hair removal spa.

5. Sea of Shoes

username: jane_aldridge

Jane Aldridge is the author behind the bold and beautiful fashion blog, Sea of Shoes. From modeling a cropped jacket when topless to snapping quick leather pants selfies, Jane holds nothing back when documenting her fashion pursuits on the ol’ Snapchat.

6. Camille Over the Rainbow

username: camtyox

Camille Charriere of Camille Over the Rainbow is entertaining in that her snaps gives live outfit updates from the fashion capital of London. She’s also a sought-after personality for her witty commentary on life and shots from all of her fashion-related travels to places like Scandinavia.

7. The Blonde Salad

username: ChiaraFerragni

Chiara Ferragni’s style blog made her a force to be reckoned with in the international fashion world. The Italian fashionista is also a model who’s graced the covers of everything from Vogue to Marie Claire. Documenting both outfits and driving selfie videos, her snaps show off her flawlessness as well as her fashion sense.

8. Pink Peonies

username: rachparcell

Rachel Parcell is a Salt Lake City-based jewelry designer and blogger who fancies a touch of pink throughout her sleek blog. Snapchat-wise, you’ll get the sneaking suspicion that she’s living the good life, too, as her work, like other bloggers, affords her the ability to travel to some pretty cool, tropical spots.

9. Adenorah

username: adenorah

An uber-adorable French fashion blogger and editor, Adenorah has made a name for herself in both her blog and her Shop My Closet online shop. Her snaps take you on faraway fashion travels, dish out style tips and let you in the dressing rooms of her go-to’s, like Topshop.

10. Song of Style

username: songofstyle

Aimee Song lives to blog about style in Los Angeles. She’s also an interior designer, a fact that shines through in her Instagram feed’s carefully curated palette. Her snaps are interactive in that she actually answers style questions from users, and lately her snaps indicate that Aimee’s excitedly gearing up for New York Fashion Week. Whether near or far, aren’t we all?

Who are your favorite Snapchat fashionistas?

Story by Kelly Rae Smith

Kelly Rae Smith writes about fashion and social media for eBay.com, where you can find the latest smart phones to enjoy snapping and chatting your favorite fashionistas.