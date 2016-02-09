Can we get a round of applause for Aerie, please? Just weeks after announcing size-12 stunner Barbie Ferreira would be modeling for the #AerieReal campaign, the brand has announced that size-14 model Iskra Lawrence has joined in on the fun.

The #AerieReal campaign promised two years ago not to Photoshop their models, but until recently, they continued to use stick-thin models we’re used to seeing. If Barbie and Iskra prove anything, it’s that beautiful doesn’t come in one size.

Maybe you already know Iskra. She already has over 1 million followers on her Instagram page and is known for her refusal to edit her photos. Hell, why would she? Sounds like the Aerie campaign is a perfect fit for the blonde bombshell.

“I wanted to be a part of the campaign so much,” Iskra says in a video released by Aerie. “I got told I wasn’t good enough, and I could never make it. And then Aerie told me I was beautiful because I was me. You don’t need to be retouched. The real you is beautiful.”

Aww! She so deserves this.

Check out more gorgeous photos of Lawrence below.

