I’m pretty sure this 107-year-old man knew Valentine’s Day was right around the corner because he recommended drinking four bottles of wine a day to live a long life. No, that’s not a typo. Four bottles. Thanks to this guy, I’ll feel less guilty about going to the liquor store alone on Sunday.

Antonio Docampo García, who passed away last week 😭, credited his longevity to replacing all the water in his diet with red wine. TBH, if you’re 107, why the hell not? I’d do the same. But maybe with tequila.

Take it from 107-year old Docompo: red wine is the "secret to long life" https://t.co/PEtTSjM2se thx @teamdb pic.twitter.com/k9CzAkak6U — Wine Folly (@WineFolly) February 7, 2016

As it turns out, García owned his own vineyard and was the founder of the Bodegas Docampo wine company. He would have two bottles with lunch and another two with dinner.

“He could drink a liter and a half all at once,” said his son Miguel Docampo López.

Studies show this probably isn’t the best idea, but hey, not everyone who smokes cigarettes dies from lung cancer, right? In fact, 116-year old Susannah Mushatt Jones swears by a bacon-filled diet. Amen to that.

By the time you’re in your 100’s, chances are you know a lot about life. I’m definitely down to take their advice.

