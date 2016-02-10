My grandparents lived in the Netherlands while I was in college in scenic Ewing, New Jersey, and their few visits were extremely tame. We’d take a quick tour of the dorm, get off campus for some food that didn’t come from the dining hall, and they’d be on their way.

That’s not how they do family visits in Australia, apparently.

Lexii Richens‘ grandma turned into a legend when she accompanied Lexii to a party. Why? We’ll never know, and we don’t care. “Nan” might have had a few decades on all the youngsters playing beer pong and it’s probably way past her usual bedtime, but doesn’t let that fool you. She hit up the beer pong table and sunk an epic final shot that sent the kids into a meltdown.

Lexii uploaded a few amazing videos of granny at the party, chugging and shooting pong balls like a champ.

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/LADbible/videos/2656445771069263/” /]

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/lexii.richens/videos/1099843670034603/” /]

[facebook url=”https://www.facebook.com/lexii.richens/videos/1099713916714245/” /]

So essentially – she’s not just a grandma…she’s a cool grandma.

And you have no excuse not to go out this weekend.