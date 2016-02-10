Carly Fiorina, the former CEO of Hewlett-Packard, has suspended her campaign for the Republican presidential nomination today, according to CNN. Fiorina had positioned herself as a pro-life conservative who would be the strongest match against Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton.

Clinton now remains the only woman in the presidential campaign with a chance at party nomination.

Fiorina gained notoriety after she gave standout performances at debates. However, by the end, Fiorina’s poll numbers were so low that she did not qualify for the most recent GOP presidential debate – even though she fought ABC to include her.

She received only 4 percent of the vote in the New Hampshire primary, placing her second to last.

Fiorina has made comments about her role as a female candidate in 2016’s presidential campaign. She told Elle that she knows exactly what it is like to be a woman who is rising through the ranks in a competitive workplace. She said, “If you give women the opportunity to perform and you reward that performance, women will rise. Women will get ahead.”

She’s not wrong.

Today, in her statement announcing the suspension of her campaign, she had some words about women’s rights. She said, “Do not listen to anyone who says you have to vote a certain way or for a certain candidate because you’re a woman. That is not feminism.”

Given that some women are being shamed into voting for Hillary Clinton or shamed because they support Bernie Sanders as of late, Fiorina’s statement could not be more timely or important.

Fiorina had previously run for Senate in California but lost to her Democratic rival, Barbara Boxer.

