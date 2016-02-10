What do girls do when they get bored? Head to the hair salon, of course. While some people have no problem trying every hair color in the rainbow (maybe even the galaxy), there’s no way you can convince them to chop their long locks.

But what if I told you there’s a way to put clippers to your head and not lose your ponytail (or send your conservative grandparents into a panic)?

Undercut hair tattoos are the perfect way to discreetly change up your style, and they’re currently taking over Instagram. While your hair can look totally plain and simple down, underneath your mane is a little surprise.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BBclsCMmoLm/?taken-by=_enxy

So while you’re slaying at your internship you can wear your hair in a more traditional style, then turn the tables (and heads) on the weekends by revealing your secret ‘do. From hearts to intricate patterns, your hair tattoo can be totally unique to your likes. And the best part? It’s not permanent.

Thinking about making the cut? Check out some ideas from Instagram trendsetters below.

