If your apartment is anything like mine, you’re constantly running out of toilet paper. FYI, three girls can apparently go through two rolls a day. But there’s an even better reason for you to start hoarding TP where only you have access to it – it can give your hair gorgeous curls.

Beauty vlogger Nicole Skyes heard of a trick to make your hair look fab without the damaging effects of a curling iron or wand and decided to put it to the test. As part of her “Beauty Hack or Wack?” series, Nicole rolled up her hair with toilet paper and slept in it to see if this was a hair do or hair don’t.

Shockingly, the TP rollers resulted in gorgeous mermaid hair. Check out the results (and the how to instructions) in Nicole’s video below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wu065OhzLd4&w=640&h=360%5D

So if you’re looking for a no-heat way to get pretty ringlets, look no further than your bathroom.

[H/T Seventeen]