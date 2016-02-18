Rihanna might’ve skipped out on her Grammy performance, but it doesn’t look like that’s stopping her from pushing through her alleged bronchitis or a mental breakdown or whatever it was. (I mean let’s be honest, she was probably just tired and wanted to lay in bed watching Netflix). It happens to us all, including Rihanna ok.

The 27-year-old debuted her Puma collection at New York Fashion Week and already took to Instagram to reveal the hottest new item. The Rihanna x Puma Fenty Trainer was designed by Rih herself, and with a long name like that, you know it’s important. You also know that it’s going to be sold out in approximately 2.4 seconds.

On Thursday, Puma said footwear sales grew 11 percent, driven in large part by the launch of the first Rihanna “Creeper” sneakers, which are currently sold out on the company’s website.

“The future is female … we see more and more women across the world are doing sports,” CEO Bjorn Gulden said at a news conference. “We feel we can be the brand that owns the space between the gym and the runway.”

Kendall Jenner was also recently hired as a brand ambassador for its spring and summer women’s campaign. Yet brother-in-law Kanye West took to Twitter earlier this month to deny these reports.

What was that lyric Beyonce sang recently? Oh yea, ‘Who run the world? Girls.’ Sorry, Kanye. Keep begging for money.