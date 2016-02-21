Consistently taking the beauty world by storm is tough work. But if there’s anyone out there whose actually got a shot at beautifying the masses one product release at a time, it’s obviously Kylie Jenner. From skin care to hair extensions to launching her own lip color line, it’s no secret that Kylie knows a thing or two about creating and crafting beauty products that women just can’t get enough of. But when it comes to her nail game, Kylie’s shine is hands-down at its brightest. (Yeah, that was a little bit punny, but do you blame me? Kylie’s 2016 Sinful Colors ‘King Kylie’ collection is totally worth getting corny over.)

Before we dive right into the best colors of the line, let’s take a minute to talk about the fact that this woman literally made us all squirm with envy for far too long before deciding to release anything nail-related! Have you seen her Instagram account? It’s jam-packed with photo after photo of her latest and greatest ‘too-hot-to-be-true’ manicure of the week; it’s enough to invoke some real nail envy. But then again, what better way to make it up to all of her manicure finding followers than to release not just one, but three different awe-inspiring nail polish collections? Apology accepted. Plus, it really doesn’t hurt that these colors are seriously on point either.

So what polishes are the best out of the whopping 20 different jewel-tone shades in Kylie Jenner’s royalty themed Sinful Colors ‘King Kylie SinfulShine’ collection? Well, we’re totally digging: The Royal Me, On Fyre, Karnival, True Kolor, and Miss Chief. But honestly, it’s all a matter of personal opinion. So by all means go ahead and formulate your own with the help of the polish swatches in the latest King Kylie Sinful Colors ad below!