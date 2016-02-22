“Orgasm” by NARS is arguably the most famous blush shade of all time – and not just for its blush-worthy name. The shade has been praised up and down for its ability to suit any complexion.

The hype is (mostly) real. This blush really is super pigmented and high-quality, and the peachy-pink shade really can give anyone that gorgeous healthy flush. The gold glitter in the blush is lovely as well; it gives the skin a nice glow. but for some people, this glitter is just way too much. And while “Orgasm” is still an awesome blush, several other shades have joined the ranks.

If the formula of this shade isn’t for you, if the glitter is too excessive for your liking, if the name turns you off a bit or if the price tag is too steep, don’t worry. You can totally still get that pretty color – these five blushes have similarly universal color payoff.

