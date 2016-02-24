I’ll admit I was more than a little disappointed to hear that Abigail Breslin would star as Baby in ABC’s upcoming remake of Dirty Dancing, but their casting for Johnny Castle makes me feel much, much better.

Meet Colt Prattes.

Deadline revealed that Colt will play the guy who could get any girl on the dance floor iconically brought to life in the 1987 movie by Patrick Swayze.

Admittedly, I’ve never heard of Colt Prattes before, but it only took a few photos of his insane abs to convince me that he was perfect for the role. I also don’t hate that he actually has a background in musical theater, appearing in the Las Vegas run of Rock of Ages. Prattes may be best known for his appearance in P!nk’s “Try” music video, but I have a feeling this newcomer is about to have his big break.

Ready to fall in love? Don’t get too many ideas – he’s married – but that doesn’t mean we can’t look and enjoy. Check out some of the hottest photos of Colt Prattes below.

