White vans isn’t the only thing Daniel Lara has going for him.

Since going viral for a video shot by his friend, Josh Holz, no one can stop saying “Damn Daniel” and he’s the reason. The high school student from California posted a shirtless photo that is currently driving tweens wild. Funny, Internet famous, and cute? Daniel shouldn’t have a problem finding a girlfriend now. Maybe even a wife…?

According to Daniel, who appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Josh to solidify their viral fame, marriage proposals have been flooding in.

Check out the best photos of Daniel Lara below.

