Oscars 2016 Best Dressed Photos: Must-See Red Carpet Pics

The 2016 Oscars are here! And it just so happens that the biggest night in film is also one of Hollywood’s biggest nights in fashion.

One of the best parts of awards season – besides finding out which movies to see and watching Jennifer Lawrence inevitably trip – is the red carpet fashion. Really, the red carpet coverage is its own show. Academy Awards attendees know this and dress to impress.

Before A-listers from the year’s greatest movies like J. Law and Alicia Vikander find out if they collect the trophy, they can win the red carpet with elegant dresses, daring choices, and sky-high stilettos (no wonder Jen can’t stay on her feet).

So who wore it best at the 2016 Oscars? The stars are already hitting the red carpet and we’re already dying for a shopping spree.

