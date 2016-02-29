Kevin Dorsey, Nate Mason, and Dupree McBrayer are in some deep you-know-what.

The three members of the University of Minnesota men’s basketball team were suspended from the game on Sunday. While little to no explanation was given other than that they violated team rules, some videos freshman Kevin Dorsey posted on Twitter on Friday seem to give a big hint.

Dorsey posted two graphic videos of himself engaged in threesomes with other men. The sex tapes were up for about half an hour before being deleted, followed by taking down his entire account. No word on if Gophers’ leading scorer (on the court, get your head out of the gutter) Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer were suspended in relation to these videos.

Not a smart move from the 6’0″ guard with a promising future.

See photos of Kevin Dorsey below.

VIEW GALLERY

Here’s what Twitter is saying over the whole incident.

https://twitter.com/GT500_Sota/status/704127721819889664

https://twitter.com/CCollymore18/status/704355775028842496