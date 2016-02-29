Can you leak your own sex tapes?

Yesterday, the University of Minnesota Gophers basketball team announced that three players, Nate Mason, Kevin Dorsey, and Dupree McBrayer, would be suspended for violation of team rules for Sunday’s game. At the time, coach Richard Pitino didn’t give much of an explanation.

The statement from Gopher Men’s Basketball Team read, “The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team announced that Kevin Dorsey, Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer will not play Sunday night at Illinois after violating team rules. With the privilege of being a member of the University of Minnesota basketball program there are expectations and standards to which we hold our student-athletes accountable, and they have failed to do so.”

Before the suspension, freshman player Kevin Dorsey tweeted out two sex tape videos that featured himself engaged in threesomes with other men. Good money thinks these have something to do with getting benched.

Kevin Dorsey deleted the videos about a half hour after they were posted, and seems to have since deleted his Twitter.

One person who watched the vids shared what was on them on the Gopher Hole forum:

“I saw both of the videos. I apologize for being graphic but here it what I saw. In the two videos, two guys were double teaming a girl from the front and behind. In the second video, there was a different girl and Dorsey was taking the front while the other guy was doing her from behind. You could clearly see his face although he is the only one that I could see. Both videos were extremely graphic.”

Talk about the videos has been going strong on the Gopher Hole forum since Friday night.

Sometimes the Twitter likes just aren’t worth it, people.

UPDATE, 3/1/16

Looks like Kevin Dorsey, Nate Mason, and Dupree McBrayer will be gone for the remainder of the season.

“After careful and continued consideration, I am suspending Kevin Dorsey, Nate Mason, and Dupree McBrayer for the duration of the season,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said in a statement released by the school Tuesday. “I believe this is the best thing for the basketball program as we strive to build a strong and respectful culture each and every day.”

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino has suspended Kevin Dorsey, Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer for the remainder of the season, per release. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 1, 2016

Nate Mason Sr., Mason’s father, told ESPN that his son and the two teammates were all involved in the sex tape.

“They were all together [during the incident],” Mason Sr. said his son told him. “[Mason] didn’t know his friend would put it on social media.”

“I think kids need to learn when they make mistakes,” he said.

Update, 4/5/16

ESPN announced that Kevin Dorsey has announced plans to transfer schools, reportedly to be closer to home.

“After discussion with Kevin and his family, we all feel that is best for him to transfer and get closer to home,” coach Richard Pitino said in the release. “We wish Kevin nothing but the best moving forward and will assist him in the process in any way that we can.”

