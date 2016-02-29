Spring has almost sprung, ladies, and you know what that means: It’s almost time to trade your suffocatingly puffy coat for a hip little jacket.

Jackets are always smart investment pieces. After all, you can throw the same one on every day in the spring and fall without feeling like an outfit repeater. That doesn’t mean you have to blow a fortune on them though.

Whether you’re enjoying the spring weather or just need a coat over your LBD while you hop into the car, these five jackets are all cute and totally affordable. So what are you waiting for? Clean out your closet and restock with one of these perfect choices for the return of warm weather.

VIEW GALLERY