Besides hanging out with you awesome readers every day, a perk of my job is getting to attend awesome events where I get to preview the next big thing. Last night was one of those nights, and Converse hosted the more unique and exciting event I’ve ever been to.

If you live in New York City, you’ve heard of Sleep No More but probably know little to nothing about it. Converse finally let me in on the secret at their event last night, but not before introducing the next wave of their Chuck II shoes with reflective print. They won’t be on shelves for a few weeks, but I got to see all the new prints.

“When creating the latest version of our successful Chuck II sneaker, we were inspired by our consumers and being able to further enhance their creative and active lifestyles,” said Ryan Case, Converse Product Director. “With the Chuck II Reflective Print, we’ve given our consumers a sneaker that provokes personal style while enhancing visibility in low light, enabling them to do more of what they enjoy throughout the day or night.”

I won’t lie – I was pretty stoked to get my first ever pair of Chuck Taylors. And given that I was about to wonder through five floors of a dark warehouse-turned-McKittrick Hotel, I exchanged my boots for my new pair of Converse for the “Sleep No More” experience…and thank God I did.

You can read about my Sleep No More experience here, but I will tell you right now that I’m glad I changed shoes. I spent close to three hours climbing stairs, running after characters, and getting lost in the extensive set, so I was beyond grateful to be wearing a comfortable pair of shoes. As a bonus, they allowed me to know where I was putting my feet as I walked through dark cemeteries, deserted mental wards, and into hallways with actors.

It was fun, but I can’t wait to rock my new kicks all year round…outside the creepy and mysterious McKittrick Hotel.

Check out more designs from the next wave of Chuck II below.

