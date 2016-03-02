Being a woman sucks sometimes…namely for about three to five days every month when Aunt Flo visits. Like many women, I have severe cramps during my time of the month that have forced me to cancel plans and stay in bed while I pop Advil and pray for it all to be over. Being on the pill has helped, but there were times in middle and high school where I had to stay home because of my insane pain.

Imagine being able to stay in bed and nurse your body pains every month? One company in the UK is making it a reality for female employees.

Coexist, a predominantly female social enterprise company, is the first to introduce a “Period Policy for their employees.” Starting March 15, they’ll encourage female workers experience period pains to go home and adjust workloads according to the worker’s menstrual cycle.

Coexist’s CEO, Bex Baxter, believes it will have a positive impact.

“I have managed many female members of staff over the years and I have seen women at work who are bent over double because of the pain caused by their periods,” she told The Bristol Post. “Despite this, they feel they cannot go home because they do not class themselves as unwell. And this is unfair.”

Surprise, surprise – there’s been a lot of criticism.

One comment on Daily Mail reads, “As always, sexual equality working one way only. Ridiculous.” Another says, “Once again a true example of ‘I want equality but want to be treated differently.’ As a woman, this is insulting and childish.”

Believe me, I’m all for a day every month to put on my oldest sweatpants and distract myself from cramps with Netflix and ice cream, and I know I’m way less productive when I’m in pain. But take an Advil, get a heating pad, and power through. I can also totally see employees taking advantage of this whether they’re actually in pain or not. Companies already don’t want to hire women because of maternity leave, so why give them another excuse to hire men over women if this becomes a thing? On the flip side, if you still get all your work for the month done, why not do it when you’re feeling your best?

